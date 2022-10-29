Wizkid Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Money & Love”

Wizkid preps his new album while dropping off some new music.

The Afrobeats singer on Thursday previewed a new track from his upcoming album “Money & Love” and also announced the release date for his upcoming album More Love, Less Ego. This album is Wizkid‘s fifth studio album, and while it is not yet available in the United States, the artist shared a screenshot of the track list of the project already released in Doha, Qatar.

The artist also shared the music video for “Money & Love,” which has 90s vibes to it, including women fully clothed reading magazines at a bus stop while the artist sips from a fancy tea cup.

Wizkid’s career has been steadily growing over the years as he put in work with Drake, Justin Bieber, and Beyoncé and even had one of the biggest Afrobeats tracks, putting the genre on the map and helping to secure its own Grammy category.

With tracks like “Essence,” featuring Tems, and his recent collaboration with Chris Brown, “Call Me Everyday,” the artist has helped to pave the way for Afrobeats fusion in the United States mainstream market.

Wizkid More Love Less Ego

In August, Wizkid earned a new milestone and a career first as the only artist from the continent of Africa to earn a Recording Industry of America Association (RIAA) Gold certification for his album Made in Lagos.

Along with his album sales commendation, he is also a four (4) time Grammy nominated artist, and he also won his first Grammy award for “Brown Skin Girl” after working on Beyonce’s ‘Black is King’ album.

Wizkid also holds two other RIAA Gold certifications, one for the Grammy-nominated single “Come Closer,” featuring Canadian rapper Drake and another for Beyonce’s “Brown Skin Girl.” While speaking about his achievements, the artist spoke about Afrobeats going global.

“I don’t see it like that,” he said. “I don’t think I’m the first through it. I don’t know what I did, but it just kicked the door open. I feel like everyone’s about to come through right now. There’s about to be loads of records from Africa,” he said in August.

Last month, the Grammys revealed that it was visiting countries in Africa to canvas support for a possible Grammy category for Afrobeats. The genre has also received its own separate playlists on streaming platforms and charts as it grows internationally.