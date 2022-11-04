WizKid Taps Shenseea and Skillibeng For New Album ‘More Love Less Ego’

Shenseea and Skillibeng are set to be featured on Wizkid’s upcoming album More Love Less Ego to be released on November 4, 2022.

The artist made the album announcement a week ago, and a fan page has leaked details about the features noting that artists Skepta, Skillibeng, Shenseea, Ayra Starr & Naira Marley will all appear on the Afrobeats pioneer’s album. The two dancehall stars are featured on a song titled “Slip N Slide.”

While Wizkid’s official social media accounts have not confirmed the news, Shenseea’s Jamaican manager and friend Romeich Major shared the ecstatic news on his Instagram account. “Big up to the 2 faces of JAMAICA musically. @skillibeng and @shenseea some people might not like it or agree but it’s Facts,” he captioned a poster on Instagram.

The poster read, “Another one! Shenseea lands 2nd Afrobeat collaboration with Nigerian artist Wizkid. Skillibeng will also be featured on the same track.”

Shenseea nor Skillibeng have confirmed or denied the statement by Romeich. Shenseea recently collaborated with Fireboy on the song “Diana” featuring Chris Brown, and fans shared their excitement at the announcement of new music.

Wizkid’s “More Love Less Ego” artwork

“Wizkid x Shenseea is the one I’m anticipating on MLLE. Because of what she did on Fireboy DML’s Diana. Can’t wait,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Wizkid saw the madness Shenseea did on DIANA by Fireboy ft CB, popsy quickly rush her,” another said.

In the meantime, some were not too pleased by Romeich’s statements despite the mark Shenseea has been slowly making internationally.

“TBH @shenseea is a nice artist and all but you CANNOT COMPARE HER TO THE REAL KINGS AND QUEENS OF DANCEHALL OR JA PERIOD! I never see you talk about no other artist. Give credit where it’s due that’s why you lost ALOT of money smh. Don’t be stink with yourself FATTIKAA,” one person wrote.

“I like them but the face of Jamaica music. yea that shit is comedy at it’s best,” another said.

“Shenseea a the first artist mi see Jamaican people call international superstar without having a song weh buss internationally, when she get a solo hit weh big like spice so mi like it then u can talk,” another said.

In the meantime, Wizkid recently released a new track called “Money & Love” from his upcoming album. The song has received 1.6 million streams on Spotify and 2 million streams on Audio Mack.

More Love Less Ego tracklist

1. Money & Love2. Pressure3. Bad To Me4. Sugar – Feat. Ayra Starr5. Frames (Who’s Gonna Know)6. Special7. Deep8. Wow – Feat. Naira Marley & Skepta9. Balance10. Plenty Loving11. Slip N Slide – Feat. Shenseea & Skillibeng12. Flower Pads13. Everyday