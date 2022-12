The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

A woman died of injuries sustained during a traffic accident on Nov. 26 at Purcell Estate, according to Police Information Officer Diane Drayton.

Dead is Brenda Belle, who was standing in a parking lot opposite One Mart when the incident occurred, police said.

Ms. Belle was an employee of Rite Way Food Market, according to the business. Police said the cause of the accident is being investigated, but they didn’t provide further details.

