Woman Hospitalised After Being Struck By Vehicle In Castries – St. Lucia Times News

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) transported a woman who appeared to be in her thirties to the OKEU Hospital on Tuesday after a vehicle struck her on Micoud Street, Castries.

SLFS Communications Officer Stacy Joseph said when emergency personnel from Castries Headquarters responded, they found the woman on the ground complaining of body pains.

Joseph disclosed that the responders immobilised the victim on a backboard before transporting her to the hospital for further medical attention.

There are no further details at present.

