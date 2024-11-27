Local News
Work in progress in St Andrew North-west
07 June 2025
This content originally appeared on The New Today.
Minister of Youth, Sports, Health and Wellness, Delma Thomas who defected nearly two years ago from the opposition New National Party (NNP) to join the Congress government of Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has said that she has been able to get her fair share of support for the rural St Andrew North-west constituency from the administration.
