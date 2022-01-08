Young Dolph’s Murder Suspect Plans To Turn Self In To Police: “I’m Innocent”

Young Dolph’s murder suspect, Justin Johnson, put out a statement saying he is turning himself in to police on Monday while proclaiming his innocence.

Police have been investigating the murder since November but have been unsuccessful in naming a suspect until recently. In November, Young Dolph was shot and killed while buying bread for his mother at Makeda’s by two armed men wearing masks and driving a white Mercedes-Benz sedan.

Days after being named the primary suspect in the murder that shook the Memphis hip hop community, Johnson says he is turning himself in.

“Turning Myself In Monday @ 201,” Johnson wrote in a IG Story message. “I’m Innocent. I’ll Be Back Sooner Than You Can Blink.”

Justin Johnson / IG

Earlier this week, 23-year-old Justin Johnson was identified as a suspect in the case. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has revealed that the U.S. Marshals and the Memphis Police Department are on the hunt to find Johnson.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Wednesday asked for the public to help in finding the suspect.

“We need your help to find Justin Johnson, wanted by @MEM_PoliceDept and TBI for 1st Degree Murder, Criminal Attempt-1st Degree Murder & Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000. He should be considered armed and dangerous. See him? Call 901-378-3132 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.”

The police described the suspect as 5’8? and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The suspect can also be identified by a tattoo of the name“Jaiya” on his right arm.

The law enforcement agencies are offering $15,000 for information leading to Johnson’s arrest. It’s unclear how long police have been searching for the suspect, but TBI has added him to the state’s “Most Wanted” list.

According to Fox 13, TBI also says that Johnson has ties to organized criminal gangs.

Young Dolph, who heads Paper Route Empire, was killed on November 17, 2021, by the two suspects who pulled in in a white two-door Mercedes-Benz sedan.

The car suspected to have been used in the killing was later located by police in Covington, Tennessee. However, no suspect was identified until now.