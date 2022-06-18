Young Thug Shared His Pain Being Incarcerated In New Freestyle

Young Thug pours his heart out in a new jailhouse amid incarceration on Rico charges.

In a freestyle from jail, the rapper, while speaking to his nephew BSlime, delivers a freestyle from the heart as he shares his thoughts about being in jail which includes contemplating his life and even thinking about suicide.

Young Thug was denied bail two weeks ago, and his earliest court date is in January 2023. In the meantime, he is locked up in Cobb County jail in solitary conditions for his own safety.

Despite previous reports that he was holding up well, it seems that the rapper is dealing with a range of emotions, including thoughts about suicide.

In the video shared by BSlime on Instagram, the rapper is heard talking to Young Thug on the phone, where he speaks about his wishes to God to grant him another chance to make things right so he can be with his family.

“I’m just sitting here in my cell-like, ‘Damn, I’m really in jail’/God, give me another chance to show you I can prevail/I could put my arms from wall to wall inside this tiny-a** cell,” he rapped.

Young Thug also spoke about dealing with his emotions.

“I tried to cry but ain’t nothing left/I contemplated doing myself, n***a/The most suicides deaths are in this jail/But let’s not forget that this ain’t Hell.”

It’s no secret that the rapper has been struggling with adjusting to life in jail since his arrest on May 9. Just last month, his attorney Brian Steel had filed an emergency motion for bond, citing inhumane conditions in jail as he stated that the rapper did not have regular access to the bathroom and he was unable to exercise or get proper sleep due to an overhead light in his cell which remains on for 24 hours a day.

He also claimed that the food in jail was “inedible”. At the bond hearing, Thug can be seen clasping his hand in prayer as he hoped that his request would be accepted.

However, the judge, Ural Glanville, rejected the request as he sided with the prosecution that the rapper, who is described as the leader of the YSL gang, was a “danger to the community” and a “flight risk.”