Young Thug Sued For $6 Million By AEG On Top Of New Roco Charges

Young Thug’s legal troubles keeps piling up.

The embattled YSL rapper is facing another lawsuit while contending with his criminal Racketeer Influenced & Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) case that could possibly see him facing life in prison if convicted.

The new lawsuit is the second filed within a week against Young Thug. Court documents shared by Allhiphop show that the rapper is being sued by concert promoter AEG Presents for $6 million for breach of contract. The lawsuit not only wants damages from the rapper, but they also want the name YSL and even Young Thug’s name to use to recoup their money.

According to the document, the concert promoter and Young Thug signed an agreement in 2017 that the company would have exclusive rights to organize all of the artist’s concerts. A $5 million advance was given to the rapper as consideration, but the artist allegedly breached the contract, AEG says in its filing.

The company claims that the artist regularly booked shows outside of AEG, depriving the concert promoter of hundreds of thousands of dollars in performance fees.

“Despite having granted AEG the exclusive right to promote Mr. Williams’ concert performances under the terms of the 2017 Artist Agreement, YSL and Mr. Williams immediately failed and refused to honor their respective obligations under the 2017 Artist Agreement by, among other things, disregarding AEG’s rights, performing concerts without AEG’s involvement, and retaining all proceeds generated therefrom.”

Meanwhile, AEG wants to exercise an option under the contract that would see it holding and owning the intellectual property rights of Young Thug and YSL. According to AEG, the contract included the artist’s intellectual property rights as collateral should he breach the agreement.

The company says it has “the right to take control of the Young Stoner Life brands, portions of his publishing catalogue and the Young Thug trademark” to recoup the $5 million.

AEG’s lawsuit filed in 2020 was to come up for hearing on October 25, but AEG’s legal team requested that the case be put off by another 12 months. The new date for the trial is now October 24, 2023. In the meantime, the lawsuit by AEG says that it wants $6 million in damages, the rights to YSL name and trademark and the name Young Thug as well as attorney fees.