YSL Woody Caught Giving Detectives Info On Alleged Young Thug Murder Plot

Young Slime Life member YSL Woody claims that he did not cooperate with authorities despite a video showing him talking to authorities and discussing an alleged murder plot against Young Thug.

The video, which was shared on social media this week, showed Woody talking to two detectives for over three and a half hours. In the video, he begs to talk about a murder plot and pleads with the detectives to use the information he is giving to help him to aid him in a gun charge case he was facing.

The rapper spoke about the plot set to take place the same night, but he goes to great lengths not to name alleged YSL co-founder Young Thug as one of those allegedly involved, even though he offers to help them stop the murder and arrest the culprits.

“Somebody is supposed to get killed tonight,” he says, offering that he’s putting himself at great risk by giving the information. “This is a murder that’s about to take place with some very hot people and the stuff that I know right now should help me get out of my situation,” he says.

He continues, “I’ll tell y’all this much right here: I know the people who are going to go do it, I can get the time when they’re going to go do it, so y’all can catch them in the act.”

Woody later discloses that the person who was the victim of the alleged plot was named Shell Kell and that the person who ordered the hit was “mad” and “obsessed with this guy.”

A detective then brings up Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams.

“Who are you talking about, Jeffery?” Woody nods his head.

Woody then goes on to speak about the information he was trading and the person the information concerned, writing that they were “close” and that “I care for him and I hate y’all doing this to him.”

Woody also offered to go with the alleged persons to talk to them about the murder, presumably wired so the feds could listen to the conversations and verify the information he was giving.

“This n***a here so smart, he moving different. It’s hard to keep up with how he moving. He’s not moving how he used to move … but he wants this n****a so bad that he’s been reckless,” Woody speaks about Young Thug, whom he called rich and blinded by rage that he has been openly speaking about his plans to murder his opponents.

“That’s why I get away from him,” he adds. “That’s why you never see me post. I just hate being around.”

Police records show that Woody is a convicted felon who spent time in a federal jail in 2018. He again ran afoul of the law and was arrested on October 27, 2021, for carrying a loaded firearm.

YSL Woody was arrested on October 27, 2021, after being caught driving his police girlfriend’s car with a loaded gun inside.

In the meantime, YSL fans have flooded Woody’s posts on Instagram with rat emojis and have also been bashing him. One post, in particular, has drawn significant attention where Woody claimed that he did not cooperate with authorities.

“I sat in jail days nights months years didn’t know my outcome didn’t call on god didn’t cry or cooperate. I started working on understanding myself realizing who I am and what I’m worth. Jail gave me time to think grow and understand only point I have to prove is showing my people that whatever we put our mind to we can do it. Stay away from bad energy focus and believe in yourself,” he wrote.