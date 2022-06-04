Yung Miami & Diddy Recreates Iconic Staircase Photo For Pee Thomas Birthday Bash

Yung Miami and Diddy are still going strong and even recreated their iconic staircase photo that ultimately made them hip hop’s new favorite couple.

It seems that Yung Miami was not playing when she told Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Gina Huynh weeks ago that she is not going to come off of the label head despite Huynh’s continued to flaunt her on-and-off relationship with the hip hop mogul.

The pair appeared to have a great time on Wednesday night after they were spotted at the 2nd annual Black Ball, an invite-only event hosted by Quality Control’s CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ on his birthday.

It’s one of the hottest events in Atlanta that draws out celebrities and other wealthy people in the black community. Among those at the event were Diddy, Yung Miami, Moneybagg Yo, Ari Fletcher, Migos (down one member without Offset), and the most fashionable from arts and entertainment in Atlanta.

While the City Girls rapper appeared to attend the event with the other half of the City Girls, JT, she conspicuously cozied up with Diddy as they took the dance floor.

Before the event, the suspected couple also shared another staircase photograph as Yung Miami posed in a bejeweled see-through dress that hugged her curves. At the same time, Diddy wore a sleek black suit that complimented Miami’s dress.

The couple’s latest outing comes ahead of Miami, seemingly confirming that she was involved with Diddy after almost a year of speculation.

Weeks ago, Yung Miami taunted Huynh over Diddy’s failure to commit to her over the years, even as she appeared to be interested in the Bad Boy rapper.

Huynh and Diddy had dated on and off for several years and shared a lot of history. They do not appear to be enemies, as Gina has been seen around the rapper even up to recently when he hosted the BBMAs.

Huynh had shared that she was at the event with Diddy as she referred to him as her baby daddy.

As if antagonizing Miami, she even shared an undated photo with Diddy sharing a kiss on her cheek and causing speculation that the former Bad Boy Records CEO, who is suspected of being polyamorous, might still be involved with her.

Miami shared her annoyance with the posts. “Somebody please give this girl some attention.” She wrote in one tweet.

As if rebutting Yung Miami, Huynh responded on her own Instagram Story, noting that it was Miami who wanted attention.

Yung Miami was bent on hurting Huynh’s feelings as she insulted her.

“Notice me please as btch go sit down! WE SEE YOU RELAX IT’S ok! You been (AROUND) just (AROUND) for years! You been waiting on this moment if he can’t make you famous bitch I ain’t!” she said in another tweet.

In another tweet, she also warned Huynh that she wouldn’t leave Diddy alone.