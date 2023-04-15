The content originally appeared on: The Barnacle News APRIL 11, 2023: The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Religious Affairs welcomes its most recent collaboration with Grenada Electricity Services Ltd. (Grenlec), which has provided a grant for the purchase of furniture and appliance to improve the quality of life of residents, and the level of care delivered by the staff at the Mt. Gay Psychiatric Hospital. The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Religious Affairs recent collaboration with Grenada Electricity...