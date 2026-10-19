Australian MP Helen Haines critically injured in ‘deliberate’ car ramming 

An Australian independent lawmaker Helen Haines is in critical condition after ⁠being struck by a car outside her office in Wangaratta, in what Prime Minister ⁠Anthony Albanese called an attack.

“This wasn’t an accident. There was a deliberate act,” Albanese told national broadcaster ABC on Monday. “All of our thoughts are with Helen, her family, her friends, her team and her community at this extremely difficult time. We are praying for her full recovery.”

Police said a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV struck Haines outside her office in Wangaratta, some 200km (124 miles) northwest of Melbourne.

The 65-year-old “suffered what has been described as critical injuries”, Ashley Mason, Victoria police’s acting superintendent, said, without identifying the victim in line with police custom in Australia.

Mason added that civilians apprehended a 43-year-old male driver and handed him over to police, who found a knife in his car.

The attack comes after the federal police documented a steady rise in threats and abuse directed towards the nation’s politicians in recent years. Politicians have historically been highly accessible to the public and usually go about their business without security.

Albanese said on Monday that “the temperature has increased in recent times”.

“I’ve expressed that concern to people in the media,” he said. “If you look at anyone’s social media feeds and look at the comments, people will say things that they would never say face to face.”

The prime minister said the alleged attacker’s motive remained unknown, with Australia’s counterterrorism squad activated.

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Albanese praised Haines, whom he described as “incredibly hardworking”.

“She is fiercely intelligent but, most importantly, she’s just a thoroughly decent human being,” he said.

Her family issued a statement but said it would offer no further comment, asking that their privacy be respected by the public and the media.

“This afternoon, our beloved Helen was involved in an incident outside her Wangaratta Electorate Office, and is receiving medical care,” it said.

“We thank the swift assistance of bystanders and the dedicated health workers who assisted her, and police for their response.”

Haines entered parliament in 2019 after working as a nurse and midwife, becoming known for stances such as supporting stronger climate action.

She was widely praised for her efforts to increase transparency in politics and crack down on corruption.