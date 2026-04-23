Canada Issues Travel Warnings For Three Caribbean Destinations

News Americas, TORONTO, Canada, Wed. April 22, 2026: Canada has issued updated travel advisories for three Caribbean destinations, urging travelers to exercise a high degree of caution due to ongoing safety and security concerns.

The Canadian advisory, issued on April 21st, highlights The Bahamas, Jamaica, and the Turks and Caicos Islands, citing crime, safety risks, and other potential hazards that could impact visitors.

In The Bahamas, Canadian officials warn of high crime rates, particularly in Nassau and Freeport, where both petty and violent crimes have been reported. Travelers are advised to remain vigilant, avoid isolated areas, especially at night, and refrain from displaying signs of wealth.

Authorities note that robberies have occurred in tourist areas, including cruise ship terminals and resort zones, even during daylight hours, while incidents of violent crime are often linked to gang activity in non-tourist areas.

In Jamaica, the advisory points to persistent concerns about violent crime, particularly in certain parts of Kingston, Montego Bay, and St. Catherine. While tourist areas are generally more secure, incidents of robbery and assault have been reported.

Canadian officials also caution travelers to remain alert, avoid high-risk areas, and exercise increased personal security awareness, particularly when traveling at night or in unfamiliar locations.

The Turks and Caicos Islands are also included in the advisory, with warnings about crime across the territory, particularly on the island of Providenciales. Visitors are advised to stay aware of their surroundings, avoid deserted areas, and take precautions to protect personal belongings. Officials note that while tourists are not typically targeted, they may still be affected by criminal activity, including armed robberies and theft.

Beyond crime, the advisories also highlight additional risks, including road safety concerns, water-related hazards, and the potential for fraud or scams targeting travelers.

Travelers to all three destinations are encouraged to take standard safety precautions, including securing valuables, avoiding isolated locations, and following local authorities’ guidance.

The updated advisories reflect Canada’s ongoing monitoring of global travel risks and are intended to help citizens make informed decisions when traveling abroad. While the warnings do not advise against travel entirely, they underscore the importance of awareness and preparedness when visiting popular Caribbean destinations.