Deaths, injuries after fire at Alberta military base: Canada minister 

A deadly fire has broken out at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Wainwright in Canada’s province of Alberta, a government minister has confirmed.

“I’m saddened to share that there have been both fatalities and injuries as a result of an incident on the base,” Minister of National Defence David McGuinty said on Saturday.

McGuinty did not give casualty figures or say what caused the fire at the military base, but described the situation as “very, very active and delicate”.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are involved in the investigation, he added.

The Canadian Armed Forces and federal, provincial and local authorities are coordinating the emergency response, McGuinty said.

The nearby community of Wainwright is providing hospital and firefighting support.

The Municipal District of Wainwright said the fire crossed the base’s fence earlier on Saturday and was spreading rapidly in high winds. Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions were responding, and no evacuation order was in effect.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said earlier that a “serious incident” had caused the fire, writing on social media: “Our thoughts are with all the brave women and men affected.”

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith called the fire “significant and tragic” and said it was affecting many military personnel.

Opposition Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said he has spoken to Carney and McGuinty to offer support. “Pray for Wainwright, everyone,” he wrote on social media, urging people in the area to follow emergency instructions and keep roads clear for first responders.

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CFB Wainwright is about 180km (112 miles) southeast of Edmonton and is one of Canada’s busiest military training bases, where soldiers prepare for combat operations.

It is home to the Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre, which runs realistic battlefield exercises, and the 3rd Canadian Division Training Centre.

The fire comes two days before Albertans vote on whether the province, home to about five million people, should begin the legal process towards a binding referendum on seceding from Canada.

Carney used his Thanksgiving message last week to call for national unity.