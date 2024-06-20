FCCA Cruise Conference and Trade Show Open for Business with the Cruise Industry, Limited Time to Guarantee Meetings, Discounts and More

MIRAMAR, Fla., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Time is running out to lock in key elements for the FCCA Cruise Conference and Trade Show, the only official cruise conference taking place in and representing the Caribbean and Latin America, will be held in St. Maarten from October 22-25. As preparations and registrations continue to ramp up, with 100+ cruise executives expected to attend, now is the time to register and guarantee features such as one-on-one meetings and discounted rates for the official conference hotels.

“This is the only event in the region that puts any attendee in direct contact with cruise executives that can drive business,” said Micky Arison, Chairman, Carnival Corporation and FCCA.

“We are proud of this event’s continued success for attendees and so many throughout the Caribbean and Latin America,” said Michele Paige, CEO, FCCA. “The FCCA Cruise Conference and Trade Show has been the birthplace of everything from new tours to entire destination developments, so we are excited about what this year can bring for all.”

Anyone registering by August 15 will have the guaranteed ability to schedule a series of 15-minute meetings with participating executives to pitch their product and receive individualized input. These meeting sessions serve as the main feature of the event’s revamped format – with last year reaching another record through 700 one-on-one meetings between delegates and cruise executives – and a record number of executives expected to participate this year.

Additionally, there are still limited openings for a new and exclusive networking function on the evening of Tuesday, October 22, which will serve up a dinner event with a side of potential business with top cruise executives hosting tables at the Conference’s first-ever ‘Presidents Dinner.’ While still in planning, the function will feature Presidents and above from FCCA Member Lines, and five have already confirmed attendance: Michael Bayley, President & CEO, Royal Caribbean International; Chris Ivy, CEO, Margaritaville at Sea; Frank A. Del Rio, President, Oceania Cruises; Richard Sasso, Chairman, MSC Cruises USA; and Harry Sommer, President and CEO, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. A ‘VIP Registration’ provides a seat for the event, and more opportunities are available by contacting FCCA.

This is also the last chance for early discounts on rooms in the official hotels, which will host all functions. Business functions will take place in Sonesta Ocean Point, and registration will be in Sonesta Maho Beach. To reserve a room at the current discounted rates that expire July 21, please click the respective link above.

More information, including workshop topics and panelists, will be released shortly. Registration and updates are available at www.FCCAConference.com.

About Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA)

Created in 1972, FCCA is a not-for-profit trade organization that represents the mutual interests of the cruise industry and destinations’ private and public sectors. By building bilateral relationships with cruise tourism stakeholders and providing them a forum to work with executives from its Member Lines, FCCA fosters bilateral success for all parties. For more information, visit F-CCA.com and @FCCAupdates on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.