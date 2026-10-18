Guyana Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed Remains In Custody Days After Kitty Arrest 

News Americas Now, NY, NY, Thurs. Oct. 15, 2026: Guyana Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed and two of his staff remained in police custody as of today, nearly three days after a shooting incident outside the Georgetown residence of Senior Superintendent Prem Narine, head of the Guyana Police Force’s Special Branch, according to statements from his party.

Mohamed, leader of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party and a prominent figure in Guyana’s opposition politics, was arrested late Monday night along with two other men after police say shots were fired at the vehicle they were traveling in near Narine’s home. Police have said officers returned fire after being fired upon first. Mohamed’s camp disputes that account entirely, maintaining that police shot at the vehicle without provocation.

No formal charges against Mohamed had been publicly confirmed as of Thursday, and no bail has been reported granted on the new matter. Police have said a search of the vehicle turned up an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, a finding central to the possession charges authorities have indicated they intend to pursue.

Mohamed’s attorney, Siand Dhurjon, has firmly disputed that account, telling reporters the weapon was planted. According to Dhurjon, an initial search of the vehicle immediately after the stop turned up nothing, and the firearm only “appeared” after police brought in a sniffer dog – a sequence he argues undermines the credibility of the evidence against his client.

No public statement addressing the specific planted-evidence allegation has been located from the Guyana Police Force. WIN has continued to characterize the entire episode as a politically motivated attempt to sideline Mohamed, who has emerged as one of the most visible challengers to the current government.

“You all understand the bigger picture. The bigger picture is not the gun what (the named officer) planted where he aimed a

firearm at us to kill us. That is the bigger picture. I could have been a dead man and then he won’t have planted any gun in the vehicle,” he said on a Facebook Live on his sister’s Facebook page.

The new arrest comes as Mohamed is already fighting a separate, long-running legal battle: a U.S. extradition request against him, which he has contested on constitutional grounds. Guyana’s Court of Appeal is currently weighing his civil challenge to provisions of the Fugitive Offenders Act underpinning that request and has reserved its ruling, with a decision not expected for as long as a month. No date has yet been set for the underlying extradition hearing before Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman.

Taken together, the shooting, the new firearm charges, and the still-pending extradition fight mean Mohamed now faces simultaneous legal fronts at a politically sensitive moment in Guyana, with his supporters framing each development as part of a single, coordinated effort against him and authorities maintaining that the cases are being handled strictly on the facts.

Guyanese influencer Melly Mel called the claims false and alleged it was an assassination attempt gone wrong.

This is a developing story.