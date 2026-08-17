Allegations of wrongdoing at Gravel &amp; Concrete Emmalin Pierre goes to New York The plight of Grenlec workers Co-op Bank and Lewis &amp; Renwick vindicated NDC optimistic about Caris DeGannes Hospital Nurse exposes “a big Cuban racket”
World News

Iran war live: Trump rejects MoU extension as US claims control of Hormuz 

17 August 2026
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

blinking-dotLive updates,

By Heba Habib and Tracy J. Jawad

Published On 18 Aug 202618 Aug 2026

  • US President Donald Trump says that Iran needs to “put up the white flag of surrender” following the expiration of the two countries’ memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday. He has told US media that his team is in discussions with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, though the IRGC denies this statement.
  • Iranian officials indicated they might adopt a more aggressive strategy in the conflict with the US after the MoU expired.

 

Support us

Related News

03 July 2026

Russia’s triumphant tone shifts as Ukraine deploys ‘asymmetrical tactics’ 

16 July 2026

US strikes Iran, tanker, as Tehran hits Kuwait, Jordan: What’s the latest 

29 July 2026

Why is Uganda experiencing a food crisis? 

31 July 2026

Iran war live: IRGC claims ‘retaliatory attack’ on Kuwait 