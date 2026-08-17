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Iran war live: Trump rejects MoU extension as US claims control of Hormuz
17 August 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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Published On 18 Aug 202618 Aug 2026
- US President Donald Trump says that Iran needs to “put up the white flag of surrender” following the expiration of the two countries’ memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday. He has told US media that his team is in discussions with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, though the IRGC denies this statement.
- Iranian officials indicated they might adopt a more aggressive strategy in the conflict with the US after the MoU expired.