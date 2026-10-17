Israeli drone attacks kill six Palestinians across Gaza despite ‘ceasefire’ 

Israeli drone attacks killed at least six Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to Palestinian medical and emergency workers, as deadly raids continue despite a year-old “ceasefire”.

The attacks were in northern, central and southern Gaza, with one of the latest reported deaths near Jabalia refugee camp.

A Palestinian man was killed and several others wounded when an Israeli drone struck a group of civilians near al-Faluja cemetery, west of Jabalia, reported the Palestinian Wafa news agency, citing medical sources.

One Palestinian was killed and several injured when an Israeli drone struck the al-Mawasi area of Rafah, Wafa said.

Earlier, two people were killed and others wounded in an attack in the Tuffah neighbourhood of northeast Gaza City, according to staff at al-Shifa Hospital. Witnesses told Al Jazeera that the people hit were returning from the burial of an earlier attack victim.

Another person was killed in a drone attack in eastern Gaza City, al-Shifa Hospital said.

In central Gaza, staff at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital reported one person killed and another injured in Deir el-Balah.

In an update issued on Saturday, Gaza’s Health Ministry said 1,511 Palestinians had been killed and 5,375 injured since the United States-brokered “ceasefire” was announced on October 10, 2025.

In an update covering the preceding 48 hours, the ministry reported six deaths and 43 injuries across the strip.

It said 74,469 Palestinians had been killed and 175,492 injured since Israel’s genocidal war began in October 2023.

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The continuing toll on children was highlighted on Friday by UNICEF, the United Nations children’s agency.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva, spokesman Ricardo Pires said more than 340 children had been killed since the ceasefire began.

He said seven children had died in attacks over the previous two weeks, with at least 33 others seriously injured.

UNICEF said about 800,000 children remained displaced, many in tents or unsafe buildings as winter approaches.

The violence comes as Gaza’s population faces growing restrictions on where to live.

Mapping published by Al Jazeera on October 12 showed Israeli forces control or restrict access to about 65 percent of the territory.

The “Yellow Line”, initially established to mark Israeli military positions after a partial withdrawal under the “ceasefire”, has been pushed further into Palestinian areas, the report said.

The remaining accessible area is home to 2.1 million people.

On Friday, Gaza’s Health Ministry warned that more than 1.4 million Palestinians were projected to face crisis-level food insecurity or worse for the rest of the year.