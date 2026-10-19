Cultural Exchanges, A Bridge for Promoting Mutual Understanding Appeal Court deals with unlawful sexual intercourse case The Nomination Day scenario CSO Coalition urges Supervisor of Elections to review and investigate possible constitutional breaches NNP launches 'Better Grenada' campaign Electoral Office to release names Friday of all Candidates
World News

Trump approval hits record-low 31 percent, polls show Republican struggles 

19 October 2026
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

United States President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 31 percent – another record low in his political career, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The same poll found Trump’s Republican Party also at a major disadvantage: when respondents were asked whether they would rather vote for a generic, unnamed Democrat or Republican, Democrats led by 12 points.

list of 3 items

end of list

The percentage of Americans who disapprove of Trump has grown steadily in recent months, especially since the February 28 launch of the US-Israel war on Iran, which has driven up petrol and diesel prices and had knock-on effects across the economy.

Several recent polls have documented the growing problems facing Trump and his party ahead of midterm elections, set for November 3, which could determine control of the House and Senate.

An NBC poll released Sunday found 71 percent of Americans said the country was on the “wrong track” and 55 percent would vote for the Democratic Party if an election were held that day.

A Washington Post/ABC/Ipsos poll, also released on Monday, found Trump had a record-low approval rating of 33 percent, with 7 out of 10 saying petrol or gasoline was becoming unaffordable.

 

Support us

Related News

01 October 2026

DR Congo official beaten to death after defending Ebola response is buried 

18 October 2026

Why Marco Rubio’s visit to Mumbai has ruffled feathers in India 

27 September 2026

Three killed, four injured in shooting at Detroit, Michigan, strip club 

21 September 2026

Poor storage or sabotage? Series of explosions in Syria raises fears 