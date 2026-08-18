Call for greater police presence Prison Officer loses high court case High court case involving former NNP government minister PM Dickon Mitchell: “…There will be no change in government for the next 5 years” Carenage Don gone underground The plight of Grenlec workers
World News

Two killed as gunman opens fire at Philippines high school, official says 

18 August 2026
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

A gunman has opened fire at a high school in the ⁠southern Philippine city of ⁠Zamboanga, killing at least two people, according to a local official.

Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso told ‌DZMM radio on Tuesday that the two casualties were both students and included the gunman.

Regional police spokesperson Shellamie Chang said police forces were trying to secure the school campus but she could not immediately provide other details.

Witnesses said the campus was Ateneo de Zamboanga high school.

Journalists at the scene said the suspect was a Grade 7 student who opened fire in a classroom.

More soon…

 

Support us

Related News

20 July 2026

‘Now or never’: Students defy Delhi lockdown to march on India’s parliament 

03 July 2026

What is Nayara, the Indian firm Russia is reportedly importing oil from? 

08 July 2026

South Sudan, 15 years on: Still fighting for peace 

11 August 2026

In Gaza’s tents, widows face war’s harshest realities alone 