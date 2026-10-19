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US Federal authorities responding to shooting at mosque in Columbus, Ohio 

19 October 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

At least one person has been killed in a shooting near a mosque in Columbus, Ohio in the United States, according to police.

The US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Columbus, Ohio initially said its agents were “responding to a reported shooting incident at a mosque in the 2200 block of Albert Ave”.

However, local police later said the shooting took place near the mosque, but the facility was not targeted.

“We want to make it clear this was not an attack on the mosque,” said Sergeant James Fuqua, according to the Associated Press.

He said the shooting stemmed from a dispute at an apartment building at the same location as the mosque.

 

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