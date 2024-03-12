St. George’s, Grenada- The Grenada Co-operative League Ltd (GCLL) held its 2nd Annual Business Luncheon of the Co-operative Sector on March 6, 2024, at Belmont Estate.

Over 100 delegates from credit unions, non-financial cooperatives and stakeholders gathered under the theme, “The Place and Prospects of Credit Unions in the Emerging Financial Landscape.” The event provided an opportunity for delegates and stakeholders to engage in robust discussions about ways credit unions and non-financial co-operatives can chart a new path towards prosperity for our tri-island state.

Specially invited guests included Mr. Hally Haynes and Ms. Denise Garfield, President and General Manager of the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions (CCCU) respectively.

Featured Speaker, Dr. Timothy Antoine, Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), highlighted the crucial role of credit unions in the ‘big push’ to transformation in Grenada, noting that 3 out of 4 persons in Grenada have credit union membership.

He highlighted ways the ECCB can support credit unions in Grenada and emphasized the need for greater collaboration between the ECCB and credit unions to build a more resilient financial system.

Mr. Hally Haynes, President of the CCCU, congratulated the GCLL on this very important event and pledged his organization’s support towards future events that will provide co-operators with opportunities to discuss pertinent issues in the sector.

The GCLL takes this opportunity to express gratitude to Governor Timothy Antoine for his dynamic and insightful presentation and the assurance of the ECCB’s support to strengthen the sector.

The GCLL would like to thank all delegates and stakeholders for their participation and look forward to their continued support in the future.

Special thanks to Corp-EFF Insurance Company Ltd, Dominica, for their contribution to the success of the event.

