DELAYED DISTRIBUTION OF 2024 PROPERTY TAX DEMAND NOTICES

The Ministry of Finance, through the Inland Revenue Division, wishes to inform the public of an unavoidable delay in the distribution of the 2024 Property Tax Demand notices.

This delay is attributed to administrative challenges, which our division is diligently working to resolve. We anticipate that the notices will be distributed through the local post office within the next four (4) weeks.

Property owners are advised that the absence of the Property Tax Demand Notice does not hinder them from fulfilling their 2024 Property Tax obligations.

Property owners wishing to make payments can do so through the following mediums:

Online via pay.gov.gdMain office at the W.E. Julien Building, Young Street, St. George’sAll District Revenue Offices For any queries regarding the notices or other property-related matters, property owners are encouraged to contact the Division at 440-3556 or via email at [email protected]. The Division wishes to express thanks to the public for their patience and understanding during this period of time.