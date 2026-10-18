Cultural Exchanges, A Bridge for Promoting Mutual Understanding The NNP-NDC clash in St Andrew South-east CSO Coalition urges Supervisor of Elections to review and investigate possible constitutional breaches Electoral Office to release names Friday of all Candidates PM Dickon Mitchell: Look out for Congress on election day Land dispute settle in Petite Martinique
World News

France protests live: Macron to address nation after protests 

18 October 2026
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

People walk near a vandalised Monoprix store, the day after clashes during a national day of demonstrations against the cost of living and rising fuel prices, in Paris, France, October 18, 2026. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

Video Duration 01 minutes 39 seconds play-arrow01:39

Paris residents tell Al Jazeera they’re dismayed by protest damage

By Leila Minkara and Edna Mohamed

Published On 18 Oct 202618 Oct 2026

  • Protests are sweeping France as anger over conditions in schools meets frustration with high living costs and a government accused of doing little to address problems facing people.
  • About 550,000 demonstrated nationwide on Saturday, according to the Interior Ministry.

 

Support us

Related News

27 September 2026

Ethiopia’s army promises restraint amid fears of new civil war 

22 September 2026

Trump-GCC Summit in New York: What does each side want? 

18 September 2026

Iran war live: Trump extends sanctions on Iran, Houthi supporters in Sanaa 

02 October 2026

Protests shutter hundreds of French schools as violence flares 