World News
Iran war live: Tehran says Netanyahu seeks more war; Yemen fighting flares
18 October 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 18 Oct 202618 Oct 2026
- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of pushing for more conflict and “driving America into another war to stay out of jail”.
- US President Donald Trump says Russia is “doing very little, if anything” to help Iran in the ongoing war.
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