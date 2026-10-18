The Mighty Sparrow Returns Home To Trinidad Ahead Of State-Assisted Funeral 

News Americas Now, PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, weds. Oct. 7, 2026: The body of legendary calypsonian Dr. Slinger The Mighty Sparrow Francisco arrived at Piarco International Airport in Trinidad on Tuesday, October 6th, marking an emotional homecoming for the cultural icon who died in New York on September 27th at age 91.

Sparrow’s son, Cyril Sancho Francisco, was at the airport to receive his father, accompanied by Minister of Culture and Community Development Michelle Benjamin. The return comes as the country now turns to planning a final farewell for a man whose career spanned more than seven decades and helped establish calypso as one of the Caribbean’s most powerful forms of musical storytelling.

Born in Grenada and raised in Trinidad, Sparrow rose to prominence in the 1950s and became internationally known for his sharp wit, social commentary, and unmistakable stage presence. His breakthrough came in 1956 with “Jean and Dinah,” which earned him the Calypso Monarch and Road March titles that year. Over the decades that followed, his music tackled politics, social issues, relationships, culture, and everyday Caribbean life, cementing his place as one of the genre’s most influential voices.

His contribution was recognized at the highest level in Trinidad and Tobago, including the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, making him one of the country’s most decorated cultural figures.

The Government has confirmed that Sparrow will receive a state-assisted funeral, with the Ministry of Culture and Community Development working alongside the Francisco family on the arrangements. Benjamin and the family are expected to lead another planning meeting on Wednesday, October 7, with further details on the funeral and national tributes to be released in the days ahead.

Sparrow’s homecoming follows a Celebration of Life service held in Queens, New York on October 4th, where hundreds of mourners, fellow musicians and admirers gathered at Linden Seventh-day Adventist Church to honor him before his body was prepared for transport to Trinidad and Tobago. Official books of condolence remain open to the public in Trinidad and Tobago through Wednesday, October 14.

News Americas Now will continue to follow developments as state funeral and burial details are confirmed.