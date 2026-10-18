Public Viewing For The Mighty Sparrow Opens Today Ahead of October 16th Funeral 

News Americas Now, PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad, Tues. Oct. 13, 2026: Fans and well-wishers can begin paying their respects to calypso icon Slinger Francisco, “The Mighty Sparrow,” starting today, as public viewing opens at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, ahead of his state-assisted funeral and celebration of life on October 16th.

Today’s viewing at SAPA runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A second viewing day follows tomorrow, October 14th, at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port of Spain, also 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. At the request of the Francisco family, photos and videos will not be permitted at either location.

The viewings give the public its first opportunity to say goodbye to the calypso legend, who died last month at age 91, ahead of next week’s funeral proceedings. Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of Culture and Community Development confirmed the funeral arrangements last Friday, setting October 16 as the date for the full Celebration of Life.

That day’s program begins with a 10 a.m. procession starting at Independence Square in Port of Spain, moving along Frederick Street, and concluding at NAPA for a tribute program from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The procession unfolds in three stages – a National Farewell at Independence Square, a People’s and Cultural Farewell along Frederick Street, and a Ceremonial Farewell at NAPA – featuring steel orchestras, Moko Jumbies, traditional masquerade, and other cultural performers. The public will also be able to view the Celebration of Life at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah.

Condolence books remain open through October 15th at ministry offices, NAPA, SAPA, the Shaw Park Complex in Tobago, municipal corporations nationwide, and Trinidad and Tobago’s diplomatic missions abroad. A virtual condolence book to The Mighty Sparrow is also available on the ministry’s website. The viewing and funeral arrangements are being coordinated by the government in partnership with the Francisco family.

Fans can leave a note on the Trinidad & Tobago Ministry of Culture website HERE

FLASHBACK – Trinidadian calypso singer, songwriter, and guitarist, Mighty Sparrow (aka Slinger Francisco), performing at the Trinidad Carnival, 17th February 1967. (Photo by Lichfield Archive via Getty Images).

His many songs included:

Again

Ah Fraid Pussy Bite Me

And I Love Her So

Bendwood Dick

Bongo

Boogie Beat

Calypso Boogaloo

Calypso Twist

Can’t You See You’re Meant For Me

Carnival Woman

Carlton Peeping at Me

Chinese Love Affair

Congo Man

Corbeau Sheltering Rain

Country Girl

Dan Is the Man (In the Van)

Dead or Alive

Dear Sparrow

Doh Drop the Tempo

Don’t Go Joe

Dorothy

Dragon Dance

Drunk and Disorderly

Du Yemi, Du

English Diplomacy

Eve

Federation

Good Citizen

Gu Nu Gu

Gun Slingers

Harry & Mama

Harry in the Piggery

Hello People

How You Jamming So

Idi Amin

If

I Love You So

I Should Have Told You

Jack Palance

Jane

Jean and Dinah

Jean Marrabunta

Jemma on the Ferris Wheel

Jook For Jook

Kennedy & Khrushchev

King Kong

Let Me Try Again

Life Down in Hell

Lion and Donkey (Rematch)

Love African Style

Mad Bomber

Madam Dracula

Mae Mae (May May)

Mama Dis Is Mas

Mango Vert

Man Like to Feel

Margie

Maria

Mas in Caracas

Mas in Madison Square Gardens

Memories

Miss Mary

Miss Tourist

Miss Universe

Monica Dou Dou

More Cock

Mother’s Love

Mother-in-Law

Mr. Herbert

Mr. Walker

My Pussin’

My Way

New York Blackout

No Kind of Man at All

No Money No Love

No More Rocking and Rolling

No, Doctor, No (Situation in Trinidad)

Obeah Wedding

Only a Fool

Oriental Touch

Our Model Nation

Pan Man

Papa Rat

Pay as You Earn

Paye

Popularity Contest

Postcard to Sparrow

Rain-O-Rama

Rastamania

Reply to Melody

Robbery With V

Rope

Rose

Royal Jail

Russian Satellite

Sa Sa Yea

Sad Sweet Dreamer

Sailor Man

Saltfish

Same Time, Same Place

Sell the Pussy

Short Little Shorts

Simpson (The Funeral Agency Man)

Sixty Million French Men

Sixty Seven

Soca Man

Sparrow Come Back Home

Sparrow Dead

Sparrow Dread

Sparrow Versus Melody Picong

Sparrow Water de Garden

Stella

Steering Wheel

Stupid Married Man

Ten to One Is Murder

Teresa

The Hustle

The Old Man & the Donkey

The Pan Tuner

The Road

The Slave

Tobago Girl

Tribute to Spree Simon

Trinidad Carnival

Unhappy Me

Village Ram

Well Spoken Moppers

Whole Night We Jamming

Who She Go Cry For

Willie Dead

Wood in the Fire

You’re Mine