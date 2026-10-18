Hundreds Gather In Queens, NY To Celebrate The Life Of Calypso Legend The Mighty Sparrow 

By News Americas Now Staff Writer

News Americas, Now, LAURELTON, NY, Mon. Oct. 5, 2026: Hundreds of mourners, fellow musicians and admirers filled Linden Seventh-day Adventist Church in Laurelton, Queens on Sunday for a Celebration of Life honoring Dr. Slinger Francisco – the legendary calypsonian known worldwide as The Mighty Sparrow – who died in New York on September 27, 2026, at age 91.

The service, held at 228-20 137th Avenue and livestreamed by the church, drew an outpouring of tributes from the pulpit, with pastors, family members, and fellow performers reflecting on a career that spanned more than seven decades and helped define modern calypso music. A photo of Dr. Francisco and a poster bearing the title “Calypso King” stood beside his casket at the altar, framed by flowers and flanked by imagery honoring his Trinidad and Tobago roots alongside the wider Caribbean community that claimed him as its own.

Mourners dressed in black, many wearing floral boutonnieres, filled the pews as the service blended scripture, song, and personal remembrance. At one point, a performer in a sequined jacket took the floor with a microphone to pay musical tribute, a nod to the calypso tradition Dr. Francisco spent his life building. The livestream drew tens of thousands of views, underscoring the reach of a figure whose influence stretched far beyond Trinidad and Tobago and across the Caribbean diaspora in New York and beyond. Congresswoman Yvette Clarke and New York State Senator Kevin Parker also delivered remarks.

Born July 9, 1935, Dr. Francisco rose from Grenadian roots to become one of Trinidad and Tobago’s most celebrated cultural icons, winning multiple Calypso Monarch titles and helping carry calypso to international audiences over a career that made him a defining voice of Caribbean music.

While Sunday’s service marked his New York homegoing, his final resting place and burial date have not yet been announced. Following the Queens service, Dr. Francisco’s body is being prepared for transport to Trinidad and Tobago, where the government is coordinating an official state-assisted funeral and national tribute. Culture Minister Michelle Benjamin has confirmed that a specialized planning committee is working alongside the Francisco family to finalize arrangements, with the state funeral date still “to be fixed” as logistics are coordinated.

Meanwhile, the national remembrance in Trinidad and Tobago is already underway. Official books of condolence opened to the public on October 1 and will remain available for signing through Wednesday, October 14, 2026, giving Trinidadians and the wider diaspora a formal way to honor a figure widely regarded as one of the most important voices in Caribbean music history.

News Americas Now will continue to follow developments as burial and state funeral details are confirmed.

Watch the full Celebration of Life service, livestreamed by Linden Seventh-day Adventist Church: youtube.com/live/wH2K4CMIhvU.