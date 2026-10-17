Local News
The Nomination Day scenario
17 October 2026
This content originally appeared on The New Today.
One Opposition Candidate Comes under the MicroscopeGrenada’s Supervisor of Election Arthur Pierre has said that he is seeking legal advice on the Nomination papers filed on Thursday by Adrian Joseph, the opposition New National Party (NNP) Candidate for the St George North-west constituency.
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