Jamaican Dancehall Artiste Skippa Named Billboard Caribbean Rising Star 

BY News Americas Now ET EDITOR

News Americas, NY, NY, Oct. 3, 2026: Jamaican dancehall artiste Skippa has been named a Billboard Caribbean Rising Star, capping a breakout year that began with the Jamaica Observer tapping him as an artiste to watch at the start of 2026.

The recognition follows a surge in streaming numbers and chart placements for the up-and-coming deejay. By December 2025, Skippa had already become Jamaica’s third most-viewed artiste on YouTube, trailing only Chronic Law and Vybz Kartel, with roughly 79.9 million views. Throughout 2026, several of his tracks ranked among Jamaica’s most-streamed records.

“Everything kind of surpassed what we had in mind…it’s been crazy,” Skippa told the Jamaica Observer of his rapid rise.

The artiste, who records with Chargie Records, Solitary Muzic and Bankroller and is backed by manager Cristina and producer/engineer Travis, said he has stayed focused on authenticity as his audience has grown. “I’m being myself and making music from my own experience,” he said.

Skippa added that sustaining a career takes more than a single hit. “You can have one song that catches fire, but building a career is different,” he said.

With Billboard’s recognition and an expanding international fanbase, 2026 has marked a turning point for the dancehall artiste, whose growing catalog and touring schedule point to a widening reach beyond Jamaica.