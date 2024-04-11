A New Luxury Resort Is Coming To The Bahamas

News Americas, Great Harbour Cay, Bahamas, Fri. May 3, 2024: Get ready for a new hotel resort in the Bahamas.

The OSPREY is slated to open this summer and promises a slice of paradise nestled within the idyllic Berry Islands chain. Set against the backdrop of Great Harbour Cay, this beachfront property boasts an abundance of thatch berry palms and indigenous trees, creating a lush tropical oasis.

Guests at The OSPREY will have the privilege of direct beach access, spanning an impressive 400 feet along a five-mile stretch of pristine white sand. The architectural vision behind The OSPREY comes to life through the expertise of a talented Bahamian architect, who has meticulously designed the Osprey villa and cottages to showcase breathtaking ocean views.

Elegance permeates every aspect of The OSPREY, with vaulted ceilings, inviting porches, and decks that invite guests to unwind and soak in the serene surroundings. Detailed roof lines add to the charm of this tropical haven, where turquoise waters provide a mesmerizing backdrop for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Adding to its allure, Great Harbour Cay has a storied past as a favored retreat for luminaries such as Cary Grant, Jack Nicklaus, the Rockefellers, Ingrid Bergman, and Douglas Fairbanks. The island’s rich history adds an extra layer of fascination to The OSPREY, inviting guests to indulge in a luxurious experience while immersing themselves in a legacy of glamour and prestige.

The Bahamian-owned-and-operated resort is a boutique experience, with a collection of one villa, one cottages and three other suites. There’s also a guest lounge, the home for breakfast, meetings and movies and games, anchored by a 65-inch flat-screen TV.

GETTING THERE

Fly into Nassau’s Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA), and take a 20-minute scheduled charter flight from Nassau to Great Harbour Cay.

Take a private charter from Nassau (25 mins).

Take a private charter from Fort Lauderdale, or Miami, Florida directly to Great Harbour Cay (35-45 mins).

SAIL

Sail into the Great Harbour Cay marina from your nearest port (https://www.greatharbourcaymarina.com/index.html).

Whether you’re flying or sailing into Great Harbour Cay, your drive to your OSPREY suite is a mere 6-7 minutes away from your arrival.