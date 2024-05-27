CALL FOR MUSICIANS FOR: THE TROPICSPIN MUSIC AND SONG COMPETITION

Arawak Media is calling for all amateur musicians and entertainers in the Caribbean and Central America to submit their music videos to be featured at the second annual TropicSpin Music and Song Competition, July 27, 2024.

Submissions are open on TropicSpin.com and will end on July 15, 2024. All entrants have to do is go to TropicSpin.com and upload their music video to the website via a Google Link, Dropbox Link or YouTube link on a Word Document with their names, name of song and address along with email and telephone contact.

As per the previous TropicSpin contests, this year’s winners will still be selected by the viewers. However, some things will change and it will not be solely based on viewers votes, but it will be featured significantly into selecting an overall winner. Viewers will be allowed to vote on which song they like the most and at the end of the stream, the solo artist or group with the most vote will win the contest. So, all entrants are encouraged to ask their friends and fans to tune in to the programme and vote for their artists or whoever they like, but we will have a small team vetting the quality of the entrants to ensure that the best entrant is recognized.

The prize for best solo artist is, USD $500.