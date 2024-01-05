News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 26, 2024: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

The United States is urging nationals to re-consider travel to Jamaica due to crime and medical services. The State Department is strongly encouraging US nationals to obtain traveler’s insurance, including medical evacuation insurance, before traveling to Jamaica. Additionally, they warn of travel to several areas of Jamaica due to crime there.

Canadian authorities are also warning nationals to exercise a high degree of caution of travelling to or in Jamaica or the Bahamas due to high rates of crime rates in both countries.

Frontier Airlines will add six new nonstop routes from the mainland United States to Puerto Rico this June. The new routes include new nonstop service from Fort Lauderdale, Charlotte, Boston, Norfolk, Palm Beach and Fort Myers.

One of the hottest deals this week is for an all-inclusive trip from JFK to Sunscape Puerto Plata Dominican Republic for just USD557 per person from Feb. 11-14th. Check out the deal on Apple Vacations now.

Or if Curacao is more on your bucket list, check out the All inclusive deal at Dreams Curacao Resort, Spa & Casino. Fly from JFK between March 18-21 for USD 1,074 per person. Book on Apple Vacations.

And JetBlue Vacations is offering an all-inclusive stay from May 6-10th at the St. James’s Club Resort & Villa in Antigua, for fliers from JFK. Check out JetBlue vacations to book now for USD 1,214 per person.