CEO Encourages Use Of Online Job Boards; Says Cultural Mistrust Does Jobseekers A Disservice

On the heels of a Caribbean government official calling attention to a job bank platform for public education, Caribbean Employment Services Inc. CEO Joseph Boll says there are more online resources available for jobseekers in the region than many realize.

Last month, Jamaican Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams addressed a teacher’s conference and encouraged more of the nation’s educators to use the ministry’s new online job board to easily identify new opportunities available to them. The platform was launched just last September, with an aim to serve as a hub for public sector job openings in education in the country.

The minister spoke to the importance of the country’s educators leading the way with digital transformation. Boll likewise encouraged not just teachers but all jobseekers to make more of an effort to embrace digital resources when seeking new employment opportunities. His firm, Caribbean Employment Services Inc., is a market-leading digital talent acquisition service that aims to connect Caribbean jobseekers with the best employment opportunities available.

Joseph Boll

“Technology has revolutionized the way we live in many ways. Accessing the livelihood to support ourselves and our families is no exception,” he said. “Using technology to find the best opportunities should be strongly encouraged in the Caribbean.”

Boll recently commented on the struggle to embrace digital services in the Caribbean. He lamented that remote work may be underutilized in the region amid challenges such as unreliable infrastructure and cultural resistance.

However, he says businesses aren’t the only ones who seem to resist the “digital revolution.”

“For a lot of jobseekers, too, they’re so used to doing things a certain way that there can be distrust of digital resources,” he said. “Sometimes they may automatically discount online resources and job boards because they believe it won’t apply to them or that there won’t be opportunities available for them. But this cannot be further from the truth.”

Boll pointed out that many government agencies have rolled out their own internal job boards for opportunities within the public sector. In such cases, he noted that jobseekers can easily browse job openings in a variety of sectors and easily apply. Not only are many governments making an effort to make jobseeking easy for its residents, but so do private institutions such as Caribbean Employment Services Inc.

“Organizations and resources exist to help you,” Boll emphasized. “They’ve reached out to help you with employment, and now it’s on you to make the effort to meet them halfway too.”