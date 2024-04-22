Jamaican Chef’s Eatery Named Among Top Fried Chicken Spots in America

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. April 25, 2024: Jamaican-born Chef Nicola Blaque’s culinary prowess has once again captured national attention as her acclaimed San Antonio restaurant, The Jerk Shack, secured a spot in Eat This, Not That’s esteemed list of the best fried chicken restaurants in America, ranking fourth.

Jamaican Chef Nicola of texas (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

This latest accolade follows the eatery’s recent feature on a popular episode of the Food Network series, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

Taking to Instagram to share the exciting news, The Jerk Shack humbly expressed gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing their initial aim to simply share Caribbean heritage through culinary artistry and foster community connections. “Who would’ve thought our little Caribbean restaurant would be recognized on two national platforms for best fried chicken in America?” remarked Chef Blaque.

Highlighting Chef Nicola’s dedication to inclusivity and accessibility, the restaurant’s owners shared insights into her culinary philosophy, emphasizing her mission to make Caribbean cuisine accessible to people from diverse backgrounds. The addition of fried chicken to the menu in 2022 further expanded their reach, reflecting Chef Nicola’s commitment to serving the local community.

Chef Nicola Blaque’s culinary achievements extend beyond The Jerk Shack, earning her recognition as a best restaurateur on the StarChefs rising star list for Austin-San Antonio. Moreover, her culinary empire expanded with the launch of Freight Fried Chicken in 2023, a venture rooted in homage to the resilience of southern Black women in post-Civil War America, who sold fried chicken to railroad passengers to sustain themselves.

With a steadfast commitment to preserving culture and history, Chef Nicola continues to inspire through her culinary creations, inviting patrons to savor not just delicious meals, but also the rich narratives embedded within them. Born and raised in Jamaica until she was five years old, Chef Blaque is passionate about introducing people to the flavors of the Caribbean.

For those eager to indulge in The Jerk Shack’s acclaimed fare, visit their locations at 10234 TX-151, Suite 103, San Antonio, TX 78251, and 312 Pearl Pkwy., Building 6, San Antonio, TX 78215.