CPEA EXTERNAL EXAMINATION 2024

The final (external) component of the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment(CPEA) is scheduled for Wednesday, May 15, and Thursday, May 16, 2024.

In 2023, five (5) schools were used to pilot the administration of the CPEA assessment through e-testing. This year, 2024, twenty-one (21) schools throughout the tri-island state will be taking the assessment online.

One thousand, seven hundred and seven (1,707) students are registered for the assessment from seventy-two (72) schools. There are eight hundred and forty-five (845) males and eight hundred and sixty-two (862) females. In 2023, one thousand eight hundred and seventy-seven(1,877) students were registered for the assessment. This figure comprised one thousand and twenty-eight (1,028) males and eight hundred and forty-nine (849) females.

The CPEA external assessment for 2024 commences at 9:00 a.m. and will be conducted in fifty-nine (59) centres throughout Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique. It is expected that all students will finish the examination at 12:15 p.m. each day.

CPEA is open to all primary school students who are at least eleven (11) years of age or will be 11 years old by September 1, 2024. The external examination will consist of four (4) multiple- choice papers in the following areas:

Mathematics (50 items)Language Arts (50 items)Science (50 items)Social Studies (50 items)

Each paper will be seventy-five (75) minutes in duration. Table 1 reflects the schedule for the examination.

NB: No mobile telephones, electronic calculators or any other electronic devices will be allowed at the examination centres. Students sitting at the e-testing centres will be provided with computers. Allcandidates should bring along 3B or 2B pencils to answer multiple choice questions.

Please note that in 2024, only the top 200 students will be awarded their first choice, subject tothe availability of space. Also, students will not be ranked.

EXAMINATION TIPS:

Before the examination

Get to bed early the night before the examination. Remember, your brain and body need sleep to function well.Do not skip breakfast on the morning of the examination. Fresh fruits and vegetables are often recommended to reduce stress.Parents need to encourage their children and provide positive feedback that will help them relax before the examination. It is important for parents to remain calm and positive even when their children feel anxious to build students’ confidence.Get to school or your centre early on the morning of the examination.Display a positive attitude.Manage your anxiety by breathing slowly to calm down.

During the examination

Read the instructions carefully. Make sure you are shading the correct answers and that the number you are shading corresponds to the question number.Manage your time wisely.If you go blank, skip the question, and move on. You can always come back to it later.Do not get worried or frustrated if a problem seems tricky. Re-read the question to make sure you understand it. Do not panic.

For further information, contact the Examinations Unit at (473) 440-2791 ext. 27000 or via email at [email protected] .

BEST WISHES TO ALL STUDENTS WRITING THE 2024 CPEA!!!