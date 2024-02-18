DIVISION OF YOUTH MAKES CALL FOR YOUTH AMBASSADORS

St. George’s, Grenada – The Division of Youth within the Ministry of Youth and Sports is elated to announce the relaunch of its National Youth Ambassador Programme, which aims to create a new generation of leaders and elevate the voices of the country’s youth. This project seeks to give young people—between the ages of 16 and 29— a forum to lead community projects, lobby for change, and act as catalysts for social change.

National Youth Ambassadors will play a pivotal role in driving change at both local and national levels, from organising community events and awareness campaigns to collaborating with policymakers and stakeholders. Ambassadors will have the opportunity to make a tangible difference in their communities and beyond.

The Programme will empower young leaders to voice their concerns and contribute to meaningful solutions, as well as address the urgent need for youth representation and engagement in decision-making processes across various sectors, with education, youth violence, mental health, and environmental sustainability at the forefront.

According to Coordinator of Youth (Ag.), Ms. Carlene Perryman, “the ultimate goal is to empower young people to become active, engaged citizens who are capable of driving positive change in their communities and beyond. We hope that by participating in this programme, Youth Ambassadors will develop the skills, knowledge, and confidence they need to become effective leaders and advocates for years to come. Together, we can create a brighter future for all youths, hence we are calling on Youth changemakers, to apply to become part of this prestigious corps of young people who are ready to LEAD, INSPIRE and make a difference”.

Young people are the greatest resource for the future development of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, and they are also the prime investors in its development.

Therefore, the Division of Youth is calling on youths to come together to build a brighter Grenada for future generations.

A competitive application process will be used to choose a group of enthusiastic and motivated individuals to serve as National Youth Ambassadors. To enhance their advocacy strategies, communication skills, and leadership aptitudes, they will be provided with extensive training, mentorship, and support.

Visit the ministry’s Social Media Platforms to find out more about the National Youth Ambassador Programme and to register online.Instagram page: @moygndFacebook page: Ministry of Youth & Sports – Grenadaor contact the Division of Youth on telephone number 440-6917 (Extension: 21536).

Registration closes on Friday, February 23, 2024. Selected ambassadors will be announced shortly thereafter.