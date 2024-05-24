Five Grenadian Students Graduate from Western Illinois University

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA- Five Grenadian students graduated with degrees from Western Illinois University during the Spring 2024 Commencement Weekend ceremonies held from May 10 to 12.

Two students were awarded master’s degrees, while the others earned bachelor’s degrees. Studentswho earned a bachelor’s degree were:

Charielle Bubb of Westerhall, St. David, earned a Bachelor of Science in Construction and Facilities Management, cum laude, and with department scholar honors. She previously earned an Associate Degree in Building Technology from T.A. Marryshow Community College.

Sierra Duncan of La Borie St. Pauls, St. George, earned a Bachelor of Business in Economics. She was also a Centennial Honour’s College graduate. She previously earned an Associate Degree in Social Sciences at T.A. Marryshow Community College.

Chirecce Robertson of Perdmontemps, St. David, earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics with a concentration in Data Science and Statistics and a minor in Computer Science. She was also recognised as a department scholar. Robertson previously earned an Associate Degree in Natural Sciences at T.A. Marryshow Community College.

Students who earned master’s degrees were:

Tamara Lewis of Grand Anse, St. George, earned a Master of Science in Computer Science. She previously earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems in Texas, United States.

Alanda Joseph of Marigot, St. John’s, earned a Master’s in Education with distinction. She previously earned her undergraduate degree in teacher education at the University of the West Indies.

“Caribbean students are standout academics, highly valued at WIU,” Mark Mossman, interim provost, and academic vice president, said. “We intend to significantly increase our undergraduate enrollment from that region in the coming years.”

Over 100 Caribbean students are enrolled at WIU, and 35 more are slated to begin studies at all degree levels this August. For more information on WIU’s International Studies programme, visit wiu.edu/International.

Grenada’s graduates – Left to right, Chirecce Robertson, Sierra Duncan and Charlene Bubb.