GOVERNMENT HOSPITALS IN GRENADA RECEIVE DONATION OF BED LINEN

St. George: Grenadians in the diaspora have pledged to assist in providing supplies needed for the daily functions of hospitals in the country. The commitment came during a brief visit by Mrs. Yoland Clyne-Greenidge, where she handed over 400 pieces of bed linen to hospital officials on Thursday, April 2.

Mrs. Clyne Greenidge is originally from St. David and currently resides in Florida, USA.

The St. George’s General Hospital and the Mirabeau Hospital in St. Andrew were the beneficiaries of the bed linens handed over to hospital officials in St. George’s.

Dr. Tyhiesia Donald, Director of Medical Services; Sister Sherrien Bhagwan, Hospital Departmental Manager; and Ms. Grace James, Director of Hospital Services, accepted the donation.

Sister Bhagwan conveyed the hospital team’s appreciation to Mrs. Clyne-Greenidge and pledged to put it to good use for the benefit of patients.

Sharing her reasons for making this personal sacrifice, Mrs. Clyne-Greenidge indicated that she once served as a nurse at St. George’s General Hospital and later as a police officer in the prosecution department of the Royal Grenada Police Force before travelling to the United States.

Greenidge commended the amazing response from Grenadians in the Diaspora and friends of Grenada who answered the appeal for help in purchasing bed sheet sets. She also hosted cooking sessions to raise funds for her initiatives.

Mr. Terry Forrester, Ambassador for Diaspora Affairs, thanked Mrs. Clyne-Greenidge on behalf of Hon. Phillip Telesford, Minister of Health, who was unable to attend because of prior engagements.

Additionally, Ambassador Forrester, on behalf of the Office of Diaspora Affairs, extends gratitude to the scores of Grenadians and friends of Grenada in the Diaspora and locally who have contributed in the past to the needs of the hospital and to the many persons and organisations that continue to assist on a regular basis for their contributions and services to Grenada’s healthcare system.

Mrs. Greenidge expressed her appreciation to “the customs department, the concessions desk of the Ministry of Finance, Ambassador Forrester, her nephew Ray Charles, who helped with free trucking, and customs broker Lyndon, who went above and beyond the call of duty to assist.”