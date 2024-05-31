Grenada Celebrates Double-Digit Growth in Tourism Arrivals

Pictured left to right: Sheldon Keens Douglas, Commercial Director at Spice Island Beach Resort; Nikoyan Roberts, Sales and Marketing Manager, Grenada Tourism Authority; Kendra Hopkin, President, Grenada Hotel & Tourism Association; Petra Roach, CEO, Grenada Tourism Authority; Arlene Friday, CEO, Grenada Hotel & Tourism Association; Randall Dolland, Chairman, Grenada Tourism Authority

Grenada’s Growth Recognized by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association

St. George— Grenada was recently recognized by The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), in partnership with ForwardKeys, as achieving significant double-digit growth in overseas tourist arrivals for the first half of 2024. This announcement was unveiled in the latest Caribbean Travel Trends report presented at the Caribbean Travel Forum in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Grenada, known as “The Spice Isle,” is forecasting a remarkable 19% increase in tourist arrivals compared to the previous year for the first half of 2024. Additionally, the island has already achieved a 30% increase in tourist arrivals for the first quarter of 2024, highlighting its successful efforts in boosting its tourism sector through enhanced connectivity, sustainable tourism initiatives, and strategic marketing campaigns. Grenada is tied with St. Maarten for these impressive growth figures.

Furthermore, Grenada was selected as one of only four destinations, alongside Jamaica, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, to be featured as a case study showcasing the importance of sustainability initiatives in the tourism industry. This recognition underscores the island’s commitment to preserving its natural and cultural heritage while attracting environmentally conscious travelers.

Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, stated, “Our focus on sustainable tourism and community involvement has been central to our growth. By offering unique experiences such as the recently expanded Molinière Underwater Sculpture Park, we have been able to attract eco-conscious travelers while preserving our natural and cultural heritage.”

The CHTA and ForwardKeys report emphasizes the importance of data-driven insights in navigating the evolving travel landscape. As Grenada continues to capitalize on its tourism strengths, this recognition underscores the island’s potential to sustain its growth trajectory in the global market.