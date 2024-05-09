Grenada Celebrates Remarkable Surge in Visitor Arrivals

St. George — The Grenada Tourism Authority has recorded a substantial increase in visitor arrivals to our beautiful island paradise, demonstrating an impressive upward trend as a preferred Caribbean destination of choice.

The first quarter of 2024 saw a significant increase in visitors for Grenada. Travelers from the United States played a significant role in this growth, with a 27.1% increase in stopover visitors. This represents a rise from 22,734 in the first quarter of 2023 to 28,889 in the corresponding period of 2024. In a continued show of growth, the United Kingdom similarly contributed a 15.4% increase in visitors, recording 7,780 stopovers in the first quarter of 2023 to 8,982 stopovers in the first quarter of 2024.

Grenada continues to impress with its positive momentum on the global travel and tourism fronts, as the country experienced a substantial 28.6% increase in visitation during the first three months of 2024. This growth trajectory ballooned from 45,837 in the first quarter of 2023 to 58,941 in the same period of 2024.

Incredible natural beauty, rich cultural experiences, and warm hospitality have always been hallmarks of Grenada’s allure,” says Randall Dolland , Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “Our sustained growth in visitor arrivals reflects the growing recognition of Grenada as a premier travel destination that stays true to the cultural offerings of our tri-island paradise.”

For the month of March 2024, Grenada welcomed a total of 22,185 visitors, marking a staggering 35.5% increase compared to the 16,369 stopovers received in March 2023. Additionally, March 2024 witnessed 53,873 cruise visitors and 2,254 arrivals by yacht – further highlighting Grenada’s bumper travel demand across various segments of the travel market.

Notably, the United States remains the largest source market for Grenada, recording 11,008 overnight arrivals in March 2024, representing 49.6% of all arrivals. Grenada was also a destination of choice for 2,905 visitors from the United Kingdom in the same month – accounting for 13.1% of the total stopovers for the month.

“The increase in arrivals underscores Grenada’s growing appeal as a dynamic, must-visit destination,” adds Petra Roach. “Our strategic focus on enhancing flight connectivity and celebrating community tourism have played a pivotal role in attracting visitors from key source markets.”

These announcements come on the heels of Grenada hosting the Caribbean Tourism Organization Sustainable Tourism Conference in April 2024 – the largest conference in the organization’s history.

As the travel industry moves into 2024’s highly-anticipated summer travel period, The Grenada Tourism Authority and its tourism stakeholders remain steadfast in its commitment to fostering Grenada’s growth as a destination that offers safe, enriching and unforgettable experiences for visitors from around the world.