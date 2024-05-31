GRENADA GRENADA SELECTED TO HOST SARGASSUM CONFERENCE FOLLOWING DIALOUGE WITH THE EU, OECS SECRETARIAT

Sargassum sampling (Photo- CRFM)

St. George’s, Grenada: In a significant step towards addressing the pervasive challenge of sargassum in Grenada and the region, incoming CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister Hon. Dickon Mitchell, head of Grenada’s delegation at the SIDS4 Conference in Antigua & Barbuda, alongside representatives from the European Union (EU) and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), convened a highly productive meeting on 27th May. The discussions focused on collaborative strategies to manage and mitigate the impact of sargassum seaweed on coastal ecosystems, the tourism industry, and local communities.

The meeting concluded with Grenada being nominated to host a dedicated Sargassum Conference in September, aimed at bringing together key stakeholders to explore innovative solutions and business opportunities related to sargassum management. This prestigious nomination underscores Grenada’s commitment to environmental sustainability and regional leadership in addressing marine challenges.

Key Outcomes of the Meeting:

Enhanced Collaboration: The meeting highlighted the importance of a united regional approach to tackle the sargassum issue. The EU and OECS reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Caribbean nations through technical assistance, funding, and expertise sharing.Hosting of Sargassum Conference: Grenada has been selected to host a groundbreaking Sargassum Conference in September later this year. This conference will bring together experts, policymakers, business leaders, and environmentalists to discuss and develop sustainable solutions for sargassum management. It will also explore various business opportunities that sargassum presents, including its potential use in agriculture, biofuel, and other innovative industries.Technical Support and Funding: The EU has pledged increased technical support and funding to aid in the development of sargassum management technologies and practices. This support will be instrumental in enhancing the region’s capacity to effectively respond to recurrent sargassum influxes.Environmental and Economic Benefits: The discussions emphasized the dual benefit of sargassum management strategies that not only protect our marine and coastal environment, but also unlock economic opportunities. By converting sargassum into valuable products, we can turn a challenge into a source of economic growth and sustainability.

Prime Minister Hon. Dickon Mitchell expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are honored to be chosen as the host for the upcoming Sargassum Conference. This is a critical issue that affects not just Grenada, but the entire Caribbean region. By working together with our international partners, we can find innovative solutions that protect our environment and create new economic opportunities for our people.”

EU Director of International Partnerships Felix Fernandez-Shaw added, “The EU is committed to supporting the Caribbean in its efforts to combat the sargassum challenge. We believe that through collaboration and innovation, we can turn this environmental issue into an opportunity for sustainable development.”

OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules, highlighted, “This meeting marks a significant step forward in our regional efforts to address the sargassum problem. Grenada’s leadership in hosting the conference will be pivotal in driving forward our collective goals.”

Minister for Climate Resilience, the Environment and Renewable Energy Hon. Kerryne James will lead the preparation efforts for the Sargassum Conference.