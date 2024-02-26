Inland Revenue Division Extends VAT Tax Filing and Payment Deadline for January 2024 Tax Period and Offers Special Assistance for G-TAX Sign-Up

St. George – The Inland Revenue Division (IRD), is pleased to announce the extension of the deadline for the filing and payment of Value Added Tax (VAT) for tax period January 2024.

Businesses now have until February 27, 2024to fulfill their VAT obligations for the current period.

This extended deadline, in addition to the provision of dedicated support on the weekend, demonstrates the IRD’s commitment to ensuring a smooth tax filing process for all businesses, and to reducing any potential burdens associated with VAT tax filing and G- TAX sign-up.

The IRD encourages all to take advantage of this extended deadline and the additional hands-on support provided.

For more information and assistance with registering, filing, and paying using G-Tax, businesses are encouraged to visit ird.gd or contact the Inland Revenue Division at 440- 3556 or via e-mail at [email protected].