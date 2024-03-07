Caribbean Family Planning Affiliation Message in Commemoration of INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2024

The Caribbean Family Planning Affiliation (CFPA) unites with women across the Caribbean and worldwide to commemorate International Women’s Day. Established in 1971, CFPA is unwavering in its commitment to women’s bodily autonomy, sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), and gender justice. As a pivotal player in championing the rights of women to live free from oppression, CFPA’s legacy underscores a continuous struggle to live a healthy and flourishing life.

Patricia Bisnauth

Over the decades, CFPA together with its members and partners have played a strategic role in building healthy and fit societies, through its investment in women’s rights – addressing gender injustices which impede women’s dignity, health and wellbeing, rendering them less than human. With its members, volunteers, and partners, vital SRH services are delivered as well as education and awareness, advocacy for reproductive rights, sexual rights, gender equality, the elimination of gender-based violence and the right of adolescents to access SRH services.

According to CEO, Rev. Patricia Sheerattan-Bisnauth: “There’s no hope for gender equality without investing in women and girls to exercise their sexual and reproductive rights. For women and girls to decide their own futures, they have to be well equipped to prevent the risks of unintended pregnancy and have control of their bodies. Investing in turning around reproductive injustices is a key step to transforming the lives of women and girls, families and society as a whole.”

Rosmond Adams

Dr Rosmond Adams, CFPA Board President, stated that “The theme, Invest in Women – Accelerate Progress, serves as a potent call to action, recognizing the indispensable contributions of women in propelling societies forward. Investment in women involves dismantling the barriers that have historically impeded women’s progress, from the home to factories, businesses, clinics, hospitals, classrooms, boardrooms, and the streets. It demands an unwavering dedication to providing equal opportunities in quality of life, education, healthcare, and the professional arena.”

As we celebrate the achievements of women in the Caribbean and worldwide, we must remain acutely aware of the persistent challenges that continue to hinder their advancement. By investing in women, we are not only empowering individuals; we are fortifying the very foundations of our societies. It is a strategic move towards innovation, inclusivity, and sustainable development.

In this collective pursuit of progress, Civil Society Organisations, Governments and Faith Based Organisations across the region must harmonize their efforts for the common good. Let us galvanize our energy and zeal to bolster regional efforts to challenge discriminatory laws, antiquated norms as we continue to shatter glass ceilings to cultivate environments where women can flourish unencumbered. Through these deliberate actions, we affirm our commitment to fostering a future where every woman can manifest her inherent potential.

On this International Women’s Day, let our celebration be a proclamation of solidarity, recognizing the transformative power of investing in women. Together, let us accelerate progress towards a world that not only acknowledges but cherishes the strength, wisdom, and resilience of our women.

Happy International Women’s Day!

#IWD2024 #InvestInWomen #AccelerateProgress #ReproductiveRights

