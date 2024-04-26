MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND LANDS, FORESTRY AND MARINE RESOURCES SUSPENDS ISSUANCE OF BURN PERMITS

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA – In a significant move to address environmental concerns and promote public health and safety, the Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Forestry and Marine Resources, in conjunction with the Royal Grenada Police Force Fire Department, announces the cessation of issuing licenses for burning with IMMEDIATE EFFECT. This initiative aims to safeguard the well-being of residents and ecosystems and reduce air pollution.

Burning, a widespread practice in many areas, contributes significantly to air pollution, emitting harmful pollutants such as carbon monoxide, and volatile organic compounds. These pollutants pose serious health risks, including respiratory diseases, cardiovascular issues, and exacerbation of existing conditions such as asthma. In addition, due to the current dry weather conditions, fires pose a direct threat to residents and households.

By ceasing the issuance of burning licenses, the Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Forestry and Marine Resources is taking a proactive stance to protect public health and the environment. This decision aligns with broader efforts to transition towards sustainable practices and reduce carbon emissions.

The Ministry encourages residents to explore alternative waste management methods such as composting and recycling to responsibly dispose of organic materials. By embracing sustainable practices, we can create a more resilient and vibrant community for future generations and a more sustainable future for all.

Residents are therefore urged to adhere to this regulation and are reminded that burning should only take place with permission from the Ministry of Agriculture. Please be reminded as well that permission or burn permits would not be granted until further notice.

For more information on the cessation of burning licenses and sustainable waste management, please contact the Ministry of Agriculture or the RGPF Fire Department.