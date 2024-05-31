Missing Bull; St. Patrick Resident Charged with Arson

Missing Bull

The Praedial Larceny Task Force (Eastern Division) of the Royal Grenada Police is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating a bull, which was removed from the vicinity of the Mirabeau Abattoir, St. Andrew. The bull was last seen by its owner on Thursday 30th May 2024.

Anyone seeing this bull or has any information about its whereabouts, is kindly asked to contact Grenville Police Station – 442 7224, Criminal Investigation Department – 440 3921, Police Emergency – 911, Police Hotline – 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

St. Patrick Resident Charged with Arson

Godwin Mc Donald, 62 years old Farmer, of Upper Hermitage, St. Patrick, was charged with the offence of Arson following investigations into the burning of a dwelling house at Hermitage, St. Patrick, on Tuesday 28th May 2024.

Mr. Mc Donald appeared at Grenville Magistrate’s Court today, Friday 31st May 2024, and was granted bail in the sum of thirty-five thousand dollars with one (1) surety.

He is scheduled to appear at the Sauteurs Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday July 17th, 2024.