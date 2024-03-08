Missing Person – Raymond Roseman; Police Investigates Bodies Found on a Beach in Carriacou; Carriacou Resident Charged with Non-Capital Murder

Missing Person – Raymond Roseman

Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Raymond Roseman, 62 years old Fisherman of Bogles, Carriacou. He is approximately six feet two inches in height, slim built and dark in complexion. Mr. Roseman left his community on a fishing expedition on Friday 8th March 2024, and has not return since.

The Grenada Coast Guard, local fishermen and counterparts of St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been conducting searches at sea.

Anyone seeing Mr. Raymond Roseman or has any information about his whereabouts is kindly asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 440 3921, Carriacou Police Station at 443-7482, Police Hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Police Investigates Bodies Found on a Beach in Carriacou

On Saturday 9th March 2024 two bodies were found on Lester Paradise Beach, Carriacou.

Police visited the scene and observed the body of David John Foster, 76 years, Retiree of the United Kingdom lying on the sand. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor. Rosaline Foster, 77 years old, also of the United Kingdom was taken to Princess Royal Hospital, Carriacou, where she was examined and pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

Police investigation continues into the matter. A post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Carriacou Resident Charged with Non-Capital Murder

John Kendell Alexis, 30 years, Self Employed, of Lauriston Carriacou was charged with the offence of Non-Capital murder, by intentionally causing the death of Esther Patterson, 14 years, Student of Lauriston Carriacou, by unlawful harm.

The offence is alleged to have been committed on Friday 8th March, 2024 at Lauriston, Carriacou.

Mr. Alexis is expected to make his first court appearance later this week.