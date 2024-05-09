NAWASA TO ENFORCE RESTRICTIONS ON WATER USAGE

St. George’s, Grenada: The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) announces the implementation of stringent water usage restrictions in response to the urgent challenges posed by the dry season.

In accordance with the Water Services Regulations SRO 41 of 1993, sub-section 9 (1) NAWASA is vested with the authority to issue notices regulating water usage during periods of scarcity induced by drought or other factors. As custodians of the nation’s water resources, it is incumbent upon us to ensure their sustainable use and preservation.

These restrictions, effective Sunday, May 12th, 2024, span a spectrum of activities aimed at curtailing water waste and fostering conservation. They encompass limitations on irrigation and watering of gardens, lawns, and grounds, as well as restrictions on washing roadways, pavements, paths, garages, out-rooms, or vehicles employing hoses.

Additionally, they include prohibitions on the filling of swimming pools and ponds and any other activities deemed by the authority to necessitate a significant or excessive quantity of water.

The forthcoming restrictions will be formally gazetted and disseminated through various communication channels to ensure broad awareness and adherence.

NAWASA emphatically urges the public to diligently comply with these measures and to actively participate in conserving water resources during this critical period. In addition, the public is reminded of the need to ensure that water storage facilities are adequate for water collection and storage. Strict adherence to these restrictions is necessary to mitigate the repercussions of water scarcity and safeguard the uninterrupted provision of essential water services to all stakeholders.

NAWASA…Committed to Meeting Customers’ Needs