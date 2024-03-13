NOTICE OF VACANCY – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER/DIRECTOR OF MUSEUM

The Grenada National Museum (GNM) is inviting applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/Director to manage the affairs of this statutory body located at the corner of Young and Monckton Streets, St. George’s which opened its doors to the public on 17 April 1976.

The CEO will provide operational oversight to further the Museum’s mission and strategic goals, while ensuring that the Museum always preserves its holdings and display specimens, artefacts and other material that illustrate the natural or human history of Grenada, inter alia…

Objective of the Position

The Director of the Museum is responsible for implementing the plans as set out by the Board of Directors in keeping with the Grenada National Museum Act, 14th July 2017.

The purpose of the Director of the Museum is to provide operational leadership and effectively manage the operations of the museum. The Director is expected to take a leading role in fundraising, philanthropy, programming, marketing, education and facilitating research to enhance the museum artefacts.

Qualifications and experience required

Preferably master’s degree in Museum Studies, Cultural Studies, Anthropology, Archaeology, Sociology, History, Art History, Business Administration, or related field, but bachelor’s degree will be considered with strong working experience in a related field.

A Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a management position and a strong background in administration with a non-profit/cultural organisation.

Knowledge of the workings of a museum, its policies, and procedures.

Competencies/Skills required

Interest in Grenada’s cultural heritage, its interpretation and preservation.Understanding of local, regional, and international cultural resource laws.Familiarity with local, regional, and international historical and cultural funding agencies and government funding sources.Proven financial management and administrative skills. Project management and evaluation skills.

Primary Responsibilities and Duties

Responsible for the efficient functioning of the museum and its daily workings, in accordance with the policies determined by the Board and in adherence with the Museum Act.Responsible for the Museum collection (drawings, paintings, artefacts, objects, etc.) and the security of the facilities and assets working in close collaboration with the curator.Oversees the care, display and information about all objects displayed or stored in the Museum.Writing, submitting, and securing grants from Regional and international organisations.Liaising with other agencies, non-profit/cultural organisations and other partners to implement the work plan of the Museum.Type of Appointment:Contractual Duration of Contract:2 years (performance review on a yearly basis)Duty Station:Grenada National MuseumCnr. Young & Monckton Streets St. George’sGrenadaCompensation Package:Salary will be commensurate with qualification and experience.Application Deadline:Interested persons should send a letter of application and a detailed resume to the following addresses:

ChairmanBoard of DirectorsGrenada National MuseumCnr Young & Monckton Streets St. George’sGrenada

Applications can also be sent electronically to [email protected] the subject line: “Statement of Capability – Director of Museum.”

Applications should be submitted no later than 4:00 PM on Friday 29th March 2024.

ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED.