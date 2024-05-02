One Man Dead and Two Hospitalized From Two Shooting Incidents; Adjustment to Requirement to D Class Licence Upgrade; Shyann Charles

One Man Dead and Two Hospitalized From Two Shooting Incidents

The Royal Grenada Police Force is investigating two separate shooting incidents which occurred at Frequente, St. George resulting in three men sustaining injuries.

The first of the incidents occurred around 11:00 pm, on Wednesday 1st May 2024, in which one man was shot. The victim was taken to the General Hospital for medical attention where he was admitted as a patient.

The other incident occurred this morning, Thursday 2nd May 2024, in which two men were shot. Both were taken to the General Hospital for medical attention where one of the two, a 34 years old resident of Willis, St. George succumbed to his injuries.

Two men are currently in Police custody assisting with investigations into the matters.

The Commissioner and members of the Royal Grenada Police Force extend condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Adjustment to Requirement to D Class Licence Upgrade

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force hereby notifies the general public that the requirements for upgrading to a D Class Driver’s Licence have been adjusted. Drivers are no longer required to submit a medical certificate when applying for such upgrade. The requirement to produce a medical certificate will be at the discretion of the Licencing Authority. The applicant will be informed when it is necessary.

Current requirements

In order to qualify for this upgrade, the applicant must:

Be the holder of a B, C, or C1 driver’s licence.Have been the holder of such B, C, or C1 driver’s licence for no less than five years.Pay a licence upgrade fee of $30.00Pay the relevant fees for the D class licence.

The RGPF thanks the public for your usual cooperation.

Shyann Charles – Found

The Royal Grenada Police Force extends appreciation to the media and the general public for their assistance in locating Shyann Charles of Grand Anse Valley, St. George.

Shyann was located today, Monday 29th April 2024 and was reunited with her family.